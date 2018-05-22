Anti-Sterlite Protests in Tuticorin of Tamil Nadu: What really happened? How it all began? Top details and developments

Massive violence has been reported from Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin (Thoothukudi).

Massive violence has been reported from Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin (Thoothukudi). According to news agency ANI, at least 9 people were killed during the protests held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution concerns in Tamil Nadu. Here is what really happened and how the violence started:-

-According to reports by news agencies, the months-long protests for the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit in

Tuticorin of Tamil Nadu in the wake of pollution concerns turned violent on Tuesday.

-Reportedly, agitators fought pitched battles with police.

-Police opened fire in which people were killed.

-Reportedly, stones were pelted, government vehicles and public property were set ablaze.

-The incident took place about 600 km from Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

-As per the police officials, nearly 5000 protesters gathered near a local church and insisted on taking a out a rally to the district collectorate after they were denied permission to march to the copper smelter plant.

-Initial pushing and shoving soon led to violent clashes. Later, security personnel used batons and burst teargas shells to break up the protest.

-As the violence spiralled, police opened fire.

-Meanwhile, a state minister said though the government appreciated the sentiments of the protesters, police firing had become unavoidable, according to news agency PTI.

-Reinforcements have been rushed from neighbouring districts to Tuticorin to assist the local administration in restoring normalcy.

-As per TV visuals, buildings and vehicles were set ablaze, after protests threw normal life out of gear.

#WATCH: Clash between Police & locals during the protest held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them in #TamilNadu. pic.twitter.com/s5j2dH9J8o — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

-Locals have alleged that the plant was polluting ground water in their area.

-Nearly 3000 police personnel have been deployed. Anti-riot personnel on Vajra and Varun vehicles were moving in the town.

#TamilNadu: 9 people were killed during the protest held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/rjZ8KrseGJ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

Sterlite Copper is a unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000-tonne per annum capacity plant in Tuticorin.