Anti-social elements pelted stones at my car in Bhojpur, claims Upendra Kushwaha

The former union minister, upon return to the state capital, claimed that he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

Written by India News Desk
People near the convoy of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Upendra Kushwaha who alleged in a tweet that his convoy was attacked near Nayka Tola's turn in Jagdishpur of Bihar's Bhojpur district, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday alleged that his car was pelted with stones in Bhojpur district in Bihar. Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle on Monday, and also tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police. No injuries were reported from the incident.

“Some anti-social elements attacked my car and pelted stones at Nayka Tola turn in Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district. They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them,” Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

Police said that a probe is underway, and they are trying to identify the culprits, reported PTI.

The former union minister, upon return to the state capital, claimed that he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

Relations between Kushwaha and Kumar have been in the sulk ever since the CM made it clear that only Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post. Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging with his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD in August last year be made public.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 12:34 IST