Anti-nationals should get bullet, not biryani: BJP leader backs Anurag Thakur

Karnataka Culture and Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Tuesday backed Union Minister Anurag Thakur saying “anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani”. He said that the people attacking Thakur were those who opposed death sentence to terrorist Yakub Memon, supported the “tukde tukde gang” and spread lies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “Those attacking Union MoS Anurag Thakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who — opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against CAA.” “Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur,” the Karnataka minister said in a tweet.

CT Ravi’s remarks came after the opposition parties attacked Anurag Thakur for his provocative slogans at a poll rally in Delhi. On Monday, the union minister allegedly raised some controversial slogans during his speech. The slogans did not go well with the Congress party which linked it with the protests with the ongoing protests against CAA in parts of the country. Reacting strongly to Thakur’s slogans, the Congress said: “Indian citizens who protest peacefully, sing the National Anthem & recite the Preamble are termed anti-national by the BJP govt, but a Minister of State who openly incites violence is somehow exempt from the same title. What else can be expected from the Godse Fan Club Party?”

Earlier in the day, the grand old party also appealed to the Election Commission to take note of Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s slogans. In a series of tweets, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said: “Ministers exhort people to respond with “goli maaro’. Will it not amount to inciting and encouraging violence against a section of the people? Will the Election Commission of India wake up from its slumber? As every day passes, the rhetoric of the BJP reminds one of Germany in the 1930s.”