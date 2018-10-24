Anti-national slogans raised during Durga idol immersion in Bahraich; UP police register case

A video of the incident was shared on social media.

Some unidentified persons have booked for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans during the immersion of Durga idols here, police said Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Singh said that heated arguments erupted between people belonging to two communities during the immersion of Durga idols at Khaira Bazaar on Saturday.

“Subsequently, some anti-social elements shouted anti-national slogans. A video of the incident was shared on social media. A case has been registered against unidentified people under various sections of the IPC and IT Act,” he said.