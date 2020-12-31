‘Anti-farmers, pro-corporate’: Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s farm laws

Kerala assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against farm laws brought by Centre. (PTI)

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution against the three recently enacted farm laws brought by the Centre. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding the complete roll back of what now many are referring to as ‘black laws’. He said the country was witnessing one of the most iconic protests ever by farmers in its history and that the laws should be scrapped.

Vijayan alleged that farm reforms were not only “anti-farmers” but also “pro-corporate”. He also said that at least 32 farmers had lost their lives in the last 35 days of the protests near Delhi.

The chief minister said that the legislative assemblies have the moral responsibility to take a serious view when people have anxieties about certain laws which affect their lives. Vijayan said that the central government has come up with the farm laws at a time when the agriculture sector was facing serious challenges. As a result of which, he said, the farmers were anxious they would lose even the current system of minimum support price (MSP).

The Left government has been opposing the farm laws ever since farmers from Haryana and Punjab began their protests near Delhi. Earlier this month, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri met President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the ongoing deadlock between farmers and the Centre.

The farmers have been demanding complete withdrawal of all three laws and guaranteed MSP. The Centre has refused to repeal the laws but offered some amendments to ensure private and state mandis have level-playing field vis-v-vis market fees and commission. On MSP, the central government has maintained that it is an administrative decision and won’t be hardwired in law.