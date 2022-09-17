Anti-Corruption Bureau gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

A special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Saturday granted four-day custody to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a two-year-old corruption case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board, ANI reported.

He was arrested by the ACB on Friday.

“Mr Amanatullah Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and Govt. guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favoritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given statement and issued memorandum against such illegal recruitment,” said a press release from the anti-corruption office on Friday, as quoted by NDTV.

Also Read: ‘More MLAs are going to be arrested’: Arvind Kejriwal reacts to AAP MLA Amanatullah’s arrest

The ACB in the court today demanded 14 days custody to interrogate him. It said in the court that they had received a complaint about Khan appointing his family members in the Delhi Waqf board.

ACB told the court that four teams were formed and when the team reached for probing, they were attacked. Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Khan, told the court that Khan was not present there when the assault happened as he was in the custody of the ACB, NDTV reported.

The ACB further claimed that of the 32 recently appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board, 27 people are close to the MLA, accusing him of misusing his position.

On Saturday, a close aide of Khan was arrested after one unlicensed pistol along with live cartridges were recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of the Okhla MLA saying that the latest arrest by the ACB which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, was part of a series of attacks on AAP MLAs.

“They first arrested (Delhi health minister) Satyendar Jain. They are not able to provide any proof despite the court asking repeatedly. Then, they raided Manish’s (Deputy CM Manish Sisodia) house. They did not find anything. Now, they have arrested Amanatullah. Many others will be arrested. It seems they are facing a lot of problems in Gujarat,” Kejriwal tweeted.