Anti-Communal Wing to check moral policing in Mangaluru, says Karnataka Home Minister

Two weeks after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that no moral policing and saffronisation will be allowed in Karnataka, State Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday announced setting up an ‘Anti-Communal Wing’ in the Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits to curb communal and moral policing incidents in the region and address such incidents with the utmost severity.

“The anti-communal wing to be set up in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate limits is the first of its kind in the state. It will primarily focus on combating moral policing. Also it will look into other activities that disrupt communal harmony and peace,” Deccan Herald quoted him as saying.

The announcement was made during the minister’s first visit to the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi since assuming office.

Parameshwara held a review meeting with police officials from the Western Range, Mangaluru City Commissionerate, and Udupi district.

Parameshwara added that the police will take the required action in such cases, and the wing will also interact with young people. The squad will visit educational institutions and provide guidance and raise awareness about these sensitive issues.

Stating that Mangaluru is the initial focus due to the frequent incidents of moral policing in the area, he said that the past glory of the region should return. “We will take all necessary steps.”

Parameshwara’s statement comes days after State Animal Husbandary and Veterinary Sciences Minister K Venkatesh indicated that the Congress government would amend the stringent cow slaughter Act passed by the previous BJP regime.

“If one can slaughter buffaloes and bulls, what is wrong with slaughtering cows?,” the minister asked.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Cabinet was yet to discuss the issue and there was “no decision yet”.

Referring to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act passed in 1964, the newly appointed chief minister pointed out that it did not prohibit the slaughter of cattle above 12 years, barren cows and other cows not fit for farming practices.

“They (the BJP) amended it once. We reverted it to the earlier provisions. They have amended it again. We will discuss it in the Cabinet meeting,” the CM said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The Congress government is also seriously considering to withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in schools imposed by the previous BJP government in the state.

Speaking to NDTV, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said not just “cow slaughter or hijab, any rule imposed by the BJP government can go if found to be regressive and against the state’s economic and social growth.’’