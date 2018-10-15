Anti-climax! 14-year-old UP teen flees with stolen truck, drives two days before getting caught

Luck ran out for the boy when a highway patrolling unit in Hathras noticed the truck stopping at several places. (Representational Image)

When a highway patrol police squad from the Sahpau police station intercepted a truck with Haryana registration near Mehrara crossing on Jalesar road in Hathras on Saturday, they never expected what they were in for. A 14-year-old boy, barely five-foot tall, jumped out of the vehicle. The story he narrated to them was one that left the policemen in absolute disbelief.

The teenager, originally a native of Etah, said he worked as a cleaner on the truck and he stole it on Saturday from Palwal. He then covered a distance of over 138 km over the past two days. His destination – Etah’s Malawan village that is apparently notorious for the sale of stolen vehicles with forged documents, reported The Times Of India.

However, luck ran out for the boy when a highway patrolling unit noticed the truck stopping at several places, TOI reported. The boy said he was paid a measly Rs 5,000 as a cleaner of the truck and the amount was insufficient to meet the needs of his family. According to his version narrated to the police, the boy’s father had passed away while his mother worked as a labourer in his hometown.

According to TOI, stuck in penury, the boy thought of doing something to overcome hardships. He then made a plan to steal the truck and drive it to Malawan, a village in Etah, which is a notorious place where stolen heavy vehicles are given new documents and re-sold. The young boy planned to sell the truck along with the loaded goods at Malawan, and make off with the money.

The truck was loaded with refrigerators worth Rs 14 lakh on October 11 from Greater Noida. On reaching Palwal at 4 pm, the driver, Munna Singh, went to make payments to the transport company when the boy drove away with the loaded vehicle with only Rs 100 in his pocket, TOI reported. By the time he reached Hathras, covering a distance of more than 130 km, he had run out of diesel.

When the cops nabbed him, he was found trying to sell a spare tyre to buy the fuel. The vehicle was tracked in Haryana through a GPS device installed on it. Hathras police then came to know about a stolen truck from the cops in Palwal, Sahpau police station in-charge Jagdish told the TOI.

Despite him being underaged and short in height, he drove the truck like any experienced driver and brought it to the police station, TOI reported, quoting a police official as saying.

The teenager has been booked under section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code at Hodal police station in Palwal and section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and section 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of IPC at Sahpau police station in Hathras. He has been sent to a juvenile home.