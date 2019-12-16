Anti-citizenship law protest: Yogi Adityanath appeals for peace

In a statement, Adityanath said, “People should not pay any attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday night made an appeal to the residents to maintain peace and harmony and not pay attention to rumours, after protests were held in parts of the state, including at Aligarh Muslim University, against the amended citizenship law. In a statement, Adityanath said, “People should not pay any attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests.” He also said the state government is committed to provide security to every citizen of the state. “For this, it is necessary that everyone follows the law. Nobody will be allowed to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “Section 144 of CrPC (remains imposed) in all districts of UP after November 9.” Hundreds of AMU students protested against the legislation and clashed with police at a campus gate after which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5. Officials said at least 60 students were injured in the clashes.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside.