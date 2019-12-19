Anti-CAA stir: Mob gherao BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy in Murshidabad, forced to cancel visit to Jangipur

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was forced to cancel his visit to Jangipur in Murshidabad district after he faced massive protests.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya was forced to cancel his visit to Jangipur in Murshidabad district after he faced massive protests from people opposing the just amended Citizenship Act. Vijayvargiya, accompanied by party MP Soumitra Khan, was going to Jangipur to meet party workers but his convoy was stopped by the protestors.

He was shown black flags by the agitators. The protesting people also raised slogans against the BJP and asked him to go back. According to reports, the BJP leader’s convoy was halted at Nabagram when a large number of protesters gheraoed and blocked the road with e-rickshaws and jeeps. After waiting for some time, Vijayvargiya himself got down from his car and tried to remove the vehicles.

The BJP leader then decided to take an alternate route to reach Jangipur.

Vijayvargiya took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal. The BJP leader said he was surrounded by miscreants at Nabagram and called up Home Minister Amit Shah, following which police reinforcements were rushed in, and his CISF guards took him to safety.

However, the BJP leader’s convoy was stopped again due to a traffic jam. The local police told him that the road was blocked due to a chakka jam programme. Vijayvargiya then canceled his visit to Jangipur and returned.

He claimed that the SP and DGP did not take his calls and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and police of organising the chakka jam to prevent me from going to Jangipur.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while reacting to the BJP delegation being stopped, said the party was trying to foment trouble in Murshidabad.

Meanwhile, no major incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal on Wednesday. Internet services were also restored partially in trouble-torn areas of Murshidabad, Malda and Uttar Dinajpur. Services were also back in Basirhat and Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, and Canning in South 24 Parganas.