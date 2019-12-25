Anti-CAA stir: Karnataka government withdraws ex-gratia to families of two killed in Mangaluru violence

BS Yediyurappa said he has directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted on December 19 in Mangaluru.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka on Wednesday announced that the exgratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of two people killed in the police firing during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru has been withdrawn, news agency ANI reported.

“We have not decided yet to give the exgratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals exgratia is an unpardonable crime in itself. Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. The CM made the announcement after meeting with the senior officials of the Dakshina Kannada district.

Soon after the incident which took place on December 19, the state government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of two who were killed in the firing.

Yediyurappa said he has directed the police to identify the hooligans who rioted on December 19 and register cases against them. He said the government will ascertain the background of those involved in violence and arrest all those involved in the crime. Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru last week as protests against the CAA turned violent.

Earlier on Monday, the state government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence and police firing. Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G Jagadeesha has been appointed as the executive magistrate for the prove.

Yediyurappa also slammed the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) for making baseless charges against his government.

“Evidences clearly show their (rioters) involvement in the arson and loot,” he said.

The opposition parties in Karnataka have been blaming the CM and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the police firing in Mangaluru.

The CM even faced the ire of people at Kannur in Kerala earlier this week when his convoy was attacked by a group of people for the police firing and his government’s decision to implement the just amended Citizenship Act.