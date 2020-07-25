  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anti-CAA riots: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam on sedition charges

By: |
Published: July 25, 2020 6:20 PM

Sharjeel Imam was taken to Guwahati for interrogation in January this year and has been kept in Guwahati Central Jail since.

Anti-CAA protest, Sharjeel Imam, COVID-19, Guwahati, IIT-Bombay, Assam, anti-CAA protests, Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Guwahati Central Jail, Akhil Gogoi, Muzammil ImamSharjeel Imam has been lodged in Guwahati jail in Assam over his alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests. (File image)

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to anti-CAA riots that took place earlier this year, PTI reported. Imam has been charged with sedition for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to nation’s sovereignty, integrity, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharjeel Imam tested positive for coronavirus. He has been lodged in a jail in Assam over his alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests. PTI had quoted senior officials as saying that samples of Imam and other jail inmates had been tested and the results showed he was COVID-19 positive.

He was scheduled to be taken to Delhi, but officials said he was instead shifted to a hospital in Guwahati for treatment. He had been taken to Guwahati for interrogation in January this year and has been kept in Guwahati Central Jail since.

Sharjeel Imam had been involved in the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was booked under the sedition law for his speech where he allegedly threatened to cut off Assam from the rest of the country through “violent means”.

More details awaited.

