Anti-CAA protests: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi

February 11, 2021 2:50 PM

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi, currently in jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam. A bench of justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea, saying they will not consider the petition at the current stage. The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the SC for bail once the trial starts.

For his role during anti-CAA protests, Gogoi was booked under sedition and the UAPA. In December 2019, he was arrested as a preventive measure as protests in the state raged on and resulted in violence at several places. His case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

Last month, the Gauhati High Court rejected his bail plea in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Gogoi challenged the HC order in the apex court, which too has dismissed the bail petition, asking him to come again when the trial begins.

Gogoi, who founded Raijor Dal (People’s Party) in October 2020, is currently lodged in the Guwahati central jail since his arrest in December 2019.

