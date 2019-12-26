Anti-CAA protests in UP: Police release photos of miscreants, announce cash rewards for sharing information

A vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Kanpur on Dec 21. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police has swung into action to identify those involved in the violent protests that rocked different districts in the state. Top officials said police is taking the help of CCTV footage to identify miscreants involved in the violence that left 18 dead across the state during anti-CAA protests. The police said photographs of the perpetrators have been released in several districts and appealed to the public to share information, if they have any.

In Bijnor, police said a reward of Rs 25,000 each will be given for information on three wanted persons. In Firozabad, police have released a poster with photographs of 80 miscreants. Police said they are also taking the help of social media to seek information about the rioters. Cops in Firozabad and Gorakhpur are circulating pictures of wanted people on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In Mau, police have released a poster carrying photographs of 110 people. The poster was prepared after cops examined several videos of violence. In Kanpur, police have released a similar poster carrying 48 pictures of miscreants. Three people were killed in Kapur and at least 11 were injured in the violence.

Separately, police have appealed to the public to share information on the miscreants and promised to keep identity of such people a secret.

Uttar Pradesh was the worst-hit during the unrest over the just amended Citizenship Act. At least 18 people lost their lives in violence across the state. Police said 213 cases have been registered so far and 925 people have been arrested.



This comes after notices of attachment of property were issued to 60 people in Rampur and Gorakhpur.

In Gorakhpur, police have pasted notices at homes of 33 people who were involved in violence. Police have also released photographs of 60 unidentified people who allegedly hurled stones at policemen.

In Rampur, the administration has issued notices to 28 people identified for violence.

The notices were issued on Tuesday after damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration.