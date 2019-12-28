Anti-CAA protests: Former Union minister MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence across country

Fatmi said the AMU alumni associations all over the country can play an important role in the quest for justice and long lasting peace in the country.

Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the new citizenship law. Fatmi, also a former secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, told PTI over phone that the rising incidents of police excesses can only be contested and confronted if the higher judiciary takes upon itself the responsibility for protecting the justice delivery system “which is being threatened”.

He said, “When a chief minister can get away by issuing inflammatory and polarising statements and police officials instead of dousing fires are themselves exciting passions, only courts can save the day”.

The former Union minister of state for Human Resource Development expressed serious concern over reports of police excesses in a number of places especially in western Uttar Pradesh.

He said youths are participating in the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act because they have realised that this law and the proposed NRC pose a threat to all sections, especially the marginalised and poor.

Fatmi said the AMU alumni associations all over the country can play an important role in the quest for justice and long lasting peace in the country.