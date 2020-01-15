Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in Seelampur violence

New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 12:16:22 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

citizenship act, citizenship amendment act, seelampur protest, seelampur violence, seelampur delhi newsDemonstrators run amid tear gas during a protest against Citizenship Act in Seelampur, Delhi. (Reuters)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in Seelampur here. Additional Sessions Judge Lalit Kumar granted the relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 each and a surety of the like amount.

On December 18, the court had sent 11 people, arrested in connection with the protest at Seelampur area, to 14-day judicial custody. Three people were arrested later in connection with the violence and two were granted bail earlier.

