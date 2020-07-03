Anti-CAA protests: Another shop attached in Lucknow, 2 set for auction in UP govt’s recovery drive

One of the sealed shops in Hasanganj area. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government continues to crack down on those involved in violent protests during the anti-CAA agitation and caused massive destruction to public property. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Lucknow administration has attached one more shop as a part of its bid to recover damages caused by agitating ones to public properties during the anti-CAA protests.

Violent protests had rocked the city last December when anti-CAA protestors went on a rampage, damaging public property. The administration has also announced an auction of the two shops that it had attached and sealed two days ago, the IE report said.

The state administration has asked the accused to pay for the damage, failing which the process to attach their assets will be initiated.

The latest shop to be sealed is a welding workshop. It is located in Khurram Nagar area and belongs to one Mohammad Nafees, an accused in vandalism at Parivartan Chowk under Hazratganj police station during the December 19 protests.

According to Tehsildar (Sadar) Shambhu Sharan Singh, the administration has fixed July 16 as the date for auction of the two shops that were sealed on Tuesday.

Singh said that if the owners of the shops pay the damages in the coming days, their properties will be opened and auction proceedings will be halted.

The two shops that were sealed earlier included a garment store – NY Fashion Centre – and a junk shop in Hasanganj.

Maahenoor Choudhary, who owns the junk shop, and Dharamveer Singh, who is the garment shop’s assistant store manager, are among the 13 who have been asked to pay Rs 21.76 lakh for causing damage to the public properties in the Hasanganj police station area on December 19 last year.

Shambhu Sharan Singh said the order was issued by ADM (Trans-Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra on February 13.

According to an order passed by ADM (East) KP Singh on February 17, 28 people have been asked to pay Rs 63,37,637 for damages to properties in Hazratganj area.

A total of 57 people across four police stations have been served notices for the recovery of Rs 1.55 crore. The 57 people include Congress leader Sadaf Jafar (44), retired IPS officer SR Darapuri (77), and activist Mohammad Shoaib (73).