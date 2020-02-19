Anti-CAA protest: SC-appointed mediators reach Shaheen Bagh

Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran. (ANI)

The Supreme Court-appointed mediators on Wednesday reached Shaheen Bagh to talk to people sitting on an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This comes just days after the top court appointed Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as mediators to speak to the protesters and persuade them to shift at an alternate venue. Speaking at the site, Hegde told the protesters: “We have come here according to the order of Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody’s cooperation.”

Sanjay Hegde read out the top court’s order in which it appointed the mediators to discuss the issue with the protestors.

Later, Ramachandran explained what the top court wanted and what its ruling meant. She told the protesters that the apex court respected their rights to protest but it wanted them to also think of others who also have their rights to go to their offices, open their shops and send their children to schools.

“Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like the right to use roads, open their shops,” she told the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Ramachandran was referring to blockade of Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch due to months-long protest.