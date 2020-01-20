Anti-CAA protest: Plea moved in SC to direct police to ensure smooth traffic in Shaheen Bagh

The protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have been on for over a month and traffic has been blocked ever since. (IE)

Troubled with the continuous blockage of Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, appellants have now moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to Delhi Police to ensure smooth traffic flow. Hundreds of women have been sitting on an indefinite protest against the amended citizenship law since December 15 last year, blocking the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which connects Delhi, Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in PTI, lawyer Amit Sahni has filed a special leave petition in the apex court seeking supervision of the situation in Shaheen Bagh by a retired Supreme Court judge or a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court in order to avoid any violence. The lawyer has also said that protests in Shaheen Bagh have inspired similar demonstrations in other cities and to allow it to continue would set the wrong precedent.

In the petition, Sahni states that no one can be permitted to occupy a public road for any reason whatsoever under the pretext of peaceful protest and that too for an indefinite period making others suffer. “The protests at the public road cannot be permitted to continue as the same would set a wrong precedent and the same has inspired Shaheen Bagh-style protests in Prayagraj, Gaya, Nagpur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Kota,” PTI quoted the plea as saying.

Amit Sahni approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court last week heard the case but did not order the removal of traffic restrictions. The lawyer said that the HC had said that no direction can be issued by it on how to handle an agitation or the place of protest. The court, however, had asked Delhi Police to look into the issue while also keeping law and order in mind.

The protests in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh have been on for over a month and traffic has been blocked ever since.