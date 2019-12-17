Anti-CAA protest: Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 AM to 7 PM; internet ban remains in force

No report of violence was reported since Monday. (Representational Image: IE)

Curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in Shillong on Tuesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said. The curfew was relaxed from 6 am from areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, a statement from the East Khasi Hills district administration said.

Banks, main markets were open and vehicles were plying on the streets. Schools have announced their annual results following which winter vacations have begun in most of the educational institutions.

Mobile internet remained shut for another 48 hours beginning from 5 pm on Monday even as mobile messaging services were relaxed to 5 messages per number that includes OTP services, a senior Home department official said.

No report of violence was reported since Monday, the official said. The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (COMSO), an umbrella organization of all social organisations and pressure groups, lauded the state governments decision to pass a resolution to demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit in the state.

However, COMSO members are holding peaceful protests by organizing sit-in demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “We will continue to protest against the CAA, and we want 100 per cent exemption of Meghalaya from the purview of this Act,” COMSO chairman R Kharjahrin said. Meanwhile, newly appointed Meghalaya Governor R N Ravi will take oath on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan.

Ravi, the Governor of Nagaland was on Monday given additional charge of Meghalaya, a statement issued by the Rastrapati Bhavan said. “The President of India is pleased to appoint R N Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya,” it said, without citing further details.