Anti-CAA protest: Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee detained near Amit Shah’s residence

Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, told PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.
Delhi Mahila Congress chief Sharmistha Mukherjee, along with some other members of the outfit, was detained on Friday near Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here during a protest against the amended citizenship law.
Police said they detained the leader and some other members of the outfit during a protest march near Shah’s residence.
