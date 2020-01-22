Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh a ‘threat to security’, says BJP leader Vijay Goel

Goel also praised Delhi Police for containing the “threat to security” due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday termed the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh a “threat to security” and said it was being held by “misled” people.

The protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi has been going on for over a month. The protest began immediately after violent anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year.

Goel also praised Delhi Police for containing the “threat to security” due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

“What is happening in Shaheen Bagh is a very big threat to security. Who are they to tell whether an ambulance or a bus will pass through the road or not,” Goel said at a press conference.

The traffic linking Badarapur, Kalindi Kunj and other areas in southeast Delhi to Noida has been affected due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

“The way they are mocking law and order, blocking the road, preventing people from going to office and children to schools for so many days, its a threat to security,” he said.

Lauding the Delhi Police, he said the force has prevented the “security threat” from becoming bigger.

“Delhi Police is applying its mind to prevent it (protest) from becoming a bigger threat to security,” he said.

Goel said businesses worth crores of rupees and normal life in the area was affected due to road block which has also caused problems to office-goers and schoolchildren.

“The silent majority is watching all this. Do not think that if people are not saying anything, they are supporting them (protesters),” said the former Union minister.

He said protesters were “misled” and were not trying to read the CAA.

“They are being misguided and misled. They are not trying to read the Act, and even those who have read it are defining it in an incorrect manner. I do not have any idea how CAA is going to affect anyone’s citizenship in the country,” he said.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. It does not include Muslims.

Goel said he will go to the people to give them the real picture of CAA and also tell them about abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq and issues related to the Ram temple.