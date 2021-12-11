  • MORE MARKET STATS

Anti-BJP opposition alliance possible without Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Prashant Kishor

By: |
Updated: December 11, 2021 2:06 PM

Kishor also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that contrary to perception, he listens to everyone and it is his strength.

Kishor said that PM Modi knows what people want and added that the country's politics will revolve around the BJP for the next few decades. (File Photo-IE)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has claimed that an-anti BJP opposition alliance sans Congress is possible. Kishor made the remarks while giving a peek inside his election strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The polls strategist also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying that Congress cannot defeat BJP with a candle march and a tweet.

He also said that if the Congress leaders want to save the party, they should elect a president democratically. “I am saying let it (Congress president) be decided democratically rather than somebody saying that XYZ would be the president…. Many think the Congress party’s decline is a recent phenomenon. Actually not. The last time when Congress won in the country was in 1984. After 1984, the Congress (alone) has not won a single general election in the country,” he said.

Related News

Kishor added that he has been in talks with Congress leadership for the past two years and claimed that the leaders giving media info are not even aware of the facts. “The fact is, I was in conversation with the Congress….I almost joined Congress. There was not that much disagreement,” said Kishor adding that there were a few issues that did not resolve.

In an interview with India Today, Prashant Kishor also presented his blueprint for the opposition to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. He reiterated that the Congress party has lost 90 per cent of the elections in the last ten years. He added that the Congress leadership should take responsibility for the defeat.

Kishor also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that contrary to perception, he listens to everyone and it is his strength. Kishor said that PM Modi knows what people want and added that the country’s politics will revolve around the BJP for the next few decades.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Anti-BJP opposition alliance possible without Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha polls Prashant Kishor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Saryu canal project: Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi govt taking credit for Samajwadi Party’s work
2P Chidambaram takes dig at law minister over ‘no proposal to scrap sedition law’ reply in LS
3Farmers’ journey back home slows down traffic on Delhi-Sonipat-Karnal National Highway