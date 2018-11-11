Anti-BJP alliance ahead of Lok Sabha polls? Non-NDA parties to meet on November 22 in Delhi

All the non-NDA parties are likely to meet on November 22 in Delhi to decide ways to move forward on forging an alliance of like-minded parties to upset the ruling BJP when the country votes to elect a new government in 2019. According to a report in The Indian Express, Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Amaravati on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the prevailing political scenario and agreed that they will launch a joint campaign to defeat the BJP in the next general elections.

After the meeting, they informed that all the non-BJP parties will be invited for a meet on November 22 in Delhi. The leaders will discuss the ways to build an organisational structure to give a final shape to the anti-BJP platform.

“This is broadly an anti-BJP platform. This is in the interest of the nation. Save democracy, save the nation and save institutions — that is the national agenda, an utmost important agenda,” Gehlot and Naidu said while addressing the media after the meeting.

Speaking why he decided to join the ranks with the Congress, Naidu, who also is the chief of TDP, said, “We tied up with Congress due to democratic compulsion in the interest of the nation.”

Naidu also took the opportunity to make an appeal to all the parties to bury their differences and come together for the broader cause. He said that a final meeting with West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will be held on either November 19 or 20.

Naidu had recently met JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, his Karnataka CM son HD Kumaraswamy and DMK president MK Stalin as part of his efforts to forge an anti-BJP front. He had earlier met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Stating that there are only ‘two platforms’ in the country – BJP and anti-BJP, he said political parties should decide which side they are.

“If they don’t join us, it means they are with the BJP,” the CM said. Attacking Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK, and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrashekar Rao, he said, “Some parties…are aligned with the BJP.”

Congress main opposition party: Naidu

Declaring that he has managed to convince all parties, Naidu said, “Everybody is willing to cooperate with us. In this experiment, Congress is the main opposition party. They have more responsibility. We have to acknowledge that.”

Gehlot, who was instrumental in TDP-Congress alliance, termed the current situation in the country as an undeclared emergency

“(It is) to protect the country,” the TDP leader said while referring to his decision to tie-up with the Congress.

The Congress leader added that opposition parties will come together on November 22 to finalise the future course of action that needs to be taken in order to defeat the BJP.