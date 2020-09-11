Antarvedi temple fire: Andhra Pradesh govt transfers case to CBI, suspects conspiracy by opposition

Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple fire. (file pic)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday transferred the investigation of suspected arson at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, to the CBI.

“Government has decided to entrust the case of burning of temple chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to the Central Bureau of Investigation for enabling them to investigate the case,” an order issued by the state government said.

The temple was gutted in a fire mishap in the wee hours of Sunday. The state government had initially ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The 40-feet high chariot made of teak wood was parked in a shed on the temple premises. The chariot is normally used only during the ‘Radhotsavam’ at the Lord’s celestial wedding festivities.

The decision to transfer the case to the CBI came as the government smelled a possible conspiracy by the opposition in the fire accident.

“Looking at things…we have a suspicion that it might be a conspiracy by opposition parties to bring a bad name to the government. A malicious propaganda is also being run on social media platforms. There are political conspiracies against this government that something is happening to Hindus,” state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said.

There was a similar incident in SPS Nellore district a few months ago, where it turned out that a mentally ill person set a temple chariot on fire.