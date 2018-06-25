Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad: Pravin Togadia returns to haunt Narendra Modi with new outfit

Togadiya’s new outfit comes with an objective to consolidate the Hindu votes in the country and present a political alternative ahead of the general elections next year.

After being virtually sidelined from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and replaced as its chief, Pravin Togadia, the right-wing stalwart who has been a prominent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, has launched a new outfit named Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP). The name of Togadia’s new outfit – Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (International Hindu Organisation) is identical to his previous organisation – Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Organisation).

At the launch ceremony in Delhi, Togadiya took on the Modi government at the Centre saying, “The government cheated crores of Hindus by not constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya.” Togadia said that a law should be passed in Parliament for building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhaya.

Besides Ram temple, the other objective of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad included ensuring minimum support price to farmers, amounting to at least 50 per cent above the cost of production and jobs to youths or unemployment compensation, Togadia said.

The leader said that he has been fighting for the welfare of Hindus and will keep doing so in the near future. “Today Hindus are demoralised and feel cheated by this government whom they supported, and they are looking for an alternative. Let me assure them we will give them that by October next year,” Togadia told reporters here.

Togadia, under the banner of his new organisation, would undertake a yatra from Lucknow to Ayodhaya. He further said that the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad would reach out to 10 crore Hindu families to create a vote bank of 20 crore Hindus. Togadia said he has not yet decided on fielding candidates for polls, but a programme will be started to give a number of committed voters political direction.