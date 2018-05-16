Anshu Prakash assault case: Police to question Arvind Kejriwal; AAP targets Modi; all you need to know

The notice sent to Kejriwal has asked him to join the investigations on May 18 at 11 am.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon appear before the police in Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case. The Delhi Police has sent a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it in connection with the alleged assault which took place in his presence. The notice sent to Kejriwal has asked him to join the investigations on May 18 at 11 am.

The notice sent to Kejriwal said, “You (Kejriwal) are required to attend investigation and be available at your residence/office on May 18 at 11 AM. In the event, such timing is not convenient to you due to official exigencies, kindly intimate an alternate time.”

Kejriwal, however, has not responded to the notice yet. Reacting to the development, Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “misusing” Delhi police to “bother” Kejriwal.

AAP’s Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “It is for the first time in India that a chief minister is being examined in a fake case. Modi ji is misusing the police to bother the chief minister but people stand by Kejriwal.”

He further targeted PM Modi and said that he is “pressurising” chief secretary Prakash to pursue a false case against the AAP supremo.

Last month, Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and a party volunteer Vivek Kumar were also questioned by police in the case. So far, the police have questioned the 11 AAP MLAs who were allegedly present at the chief minister’s residence at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred during a meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked. Prakash alleged that Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present there.

Later, the incident of assault triggered an unprecedented tussle between Delhi government and its bureaucracy. A number of IAS organisations held protests in solidarity with Prakash.

On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister’s residence and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk, which so far appears to be the most important aspect in the case, is still awaited.