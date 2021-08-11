Anshu Prakash assault case: PM Modi, BJP fear Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia as Delhi court acquits Delhi CM

Sisodia said that Delhi Police raided Kejriwal's house and office and the CM was called a terrorist.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that they fear the ‘most popular CM of India’ Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia’s remarks came after a Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case related to the alleged assault of then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018. Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.

Sisodia said that Delhi Police raided Kejriwal’s house and office and the CM was called a terrorist. “This was the biggest conspiracy of independent India by a PM against an elected CM,” he said.

“Delhi Police filed a FALSE CS ASSAULT CASE against CM Arvind Kejriwal ji at the behest of PM Modi & BJP. The case was so false that today the court even refused to frame charges against CM Kejriwal,” said Sisodia.

While discharging the CM and other leaders, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal in the case.

The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19, 2018, where besides the chief minister and his deputy, 11 AAP MLAs were also made accused in the case.

AAP Spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the case was an attempt to malign the CM and the deputy CM. “One can recall how a false case was made against the Chief Minister of Delhi. The medical examination was done a day after the incident. All the work in Delhi was stopped. The officers went on strike. Today the court also refused to frame the charges…No injury was visible on Anshu Prakash’s body yet the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were sued and defamed,” said Bharadwaj.

Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the development by saying ‘Satyamev Jayate’.