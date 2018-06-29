Anshu Prakash assault case: Delhi Police access forensic report of CCTV footage at Kejriwal’s residence, here is what they found

Ahead of the filing of the chargesheet in the case of alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, a forensic report has confirmed that the CCTV cameras installed at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were 40 minutes behind the actual time. According to media reports, the Delhi Police is likely to name Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs in the chargesheet.

The assault on Chief Secretary in the presence of Kejriwal on February 19 night had triggered a massive uproar in the capital with bureaucrats deciding to boycott the AAP ministers. However, AAP leaders had denied the charge, alleging Anshu Prakash had abruptly left the meeting on his own.

According to the Chief Secretary, he was called by the CM at his Civil Lines residence for a meeting with the AAP leaders. It was there, that he was asked to clear an advertisement file claiming corruption has declined post-Kejriwal took over as the CM of Delhi. When he refused to clear the file citing lack of substantial data available to attest the claim, he was beaten up by AAP ministers, Prakash said. According to him, the incident had taken place around 12:10 am. After this, the Chief Secretary opted to leave the CM’s place.

The CCTV footage showed Anshu Prakash coming out of Kejriwal’s residence at around 11:30 pm. The AAP leaders cited the timing of the CCTV to claim that accusations against them are wrong. Initially, police had also said that the CCTV cameras at the CM house were approximately 40 minutes behind the actual time.

PTI reported that a senior police officer privy to the investigation said the forensic report was received earlier this week. The report, however, does not mention whether the cameras or the clock were tampered with.

On February 23, police had seized the hard disk of the CCTV system fixed at the CM house. It was found that 14 cameras were 40 to 43 minuted behind the actual time while seven were out of order. Police had also claimed that Kejriwal was present inside the meeting room when Anshu Prakash was assaulted by AAP leaders. So far, police have questioned Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs who were present inside the meeting room. Party MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were even arrested by police.

The CCTV footage showed Prakash coming out of the CM’s residence and directly heading towards the main gate even as AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi tried to stop him. Interestingly, Anshu Prakash’s car was called after he left the CM’s residence, raising doubts about why his vehicle was not made ready before he left.