Another student dies by suicide at IIT-Madras, fourth such case this year

A second-year BTech student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras died by suicide on the campus, the fourth such case in the premier institute reported this year, reported ANI.

Police said that the deceased was a native of Madhya Pradesh.

An officer of Chennai police said that body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary probe is underway on the campus.

This is the 12th such incident reported from IIT-Madras since 2018.

Also Read Take decisions in national interest, PM Modi to civil servants

Earlier, on April 2, a PhD student from West Bengal died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu’s Velachery.

The student, 32, had posted a WhatsApp status on March 31 saying, “I am sorry not good enough.”

When his friends saw the status, they rushed to his room and found him hanging.

In another incident, a 20-year-old BTech student from Andhra Pradesh had also hanged himself in the campus, and on February 14, a research scholar from Maharashtra had also died by suicide.