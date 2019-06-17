Another strike on Pakistan: Amit Shah tweets after India extend World Cup record against Pakistan to 7-0

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its emphatic win over Pakistan in the World Cup match at Old Trafford on Sunday and sought to link it to the Indian Air Force's cross-border operation in February to destroy terrorist camps in the country.He termed the performance of Men in Blue as "another strike by India on Pakistan". "Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win," he said in a tweet as he referred to the surgical strike carried by the IAF on a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 after and the Indian Army's operation across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016. While the Balakot strike was carried out by the Indian Air Force after terrorists attacked a CRPF bus at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir killing 40 personnel, the Army's operation in 2016 had come following a terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 18 soldiers dead. Shah's tweet came after Virat Kohli led his team to hand a lackluster Pakistan a humiliating 89-run defeat in a rain-curtailed World Cup game on Sunday. Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss but invited India to bat first. The Indian openers provided a sturdy start, helping India put up a formidable score of 336 for 5 in 50 overs. In return, Pakistan's performance was below satisfactory as it scored 212\/6 in the rain-curtailed encounter. This was India's seventh consecutive win against Pakistan in World Cup since 1992.