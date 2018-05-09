Another shock for Noida engineer Yadav Singh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 14.48 crore of Yadav Singh, a former chief engineer of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a money laundering case, the probe agency said. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 14.48 crore of Yadav Singh, a former chief engineer of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a money laundering case, the probe agency said. The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and attached assets of the former bureaucrat and his wife Kusum Lata in Gautam Budh Nagar, Nainital, Agra, Delhi and Greater Noida, apart from Rs 29.46 lakh deposits kept in a bank account. “This is the second attachment of Yadav Singh and his family in the disproportionate assets case. Total properties worth Rs. 20.38 crores have been attached in this case,” the agency said in a statement. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said further probe regarding hotel and other properties of Singh and others is in progress and “more attachments” would be done.

Singh is being investigated in two cases under the PMLA and the first case relates to “illegal and collusive” work allotment resulting into “undue advantage” of Rs 19.92 crore to Ms N K G Infrastructure Ltd, Ms JSP Constructions Pvt Ltd and Ms Tirupati Construction Company, the ED had said.

The second money laundering case against him, under which the latest attachment of properties has been done, pertains to possession of alleged disproportionate assets. The ED had filed these cases on the basis of a CBI FIR.