​​​
  3. Another shock for fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya

Another shock for fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya

A special court here today ordered arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering and cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,000 crore.

By: | Mumbai | Published: June 20, 2018 9:31 PM
Vijay Mallya, news on vijay mallya, latest news on vijay mallya, , Kingfisher Airlines, UBHL, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, IDBI Bank, SBI The agency has filed the charge sheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others. (Reuters)

A special court here today ordered arrest of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya for his alleged involvement in a case of money laundering and cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,000 crore. Special Judge M S Azmi of anti-money laundering court issued a non-bailable warrant for Mallya’s arrest, taking cognisance of a fresh charge sheet filed against him and others by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court also issued summons to Mallya’s firms, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) and United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL), before adjourning the hearing in the case to July 30.

The agency has filed the charge sheet, also known as prosecution complaint, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, naming Mallya, his firms KFA and UBHL besides others. The ED had last year filed its first charge sheet against Mallya, now in London, in the alleged Rs 900-crore IDBI Bank-Kingfisher Airlines loan fraud case.

The fresh charge sheet revolves around the complaint received from State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of the consortium of banks for causing loss of Rs 6,027 crore to them by not keeping repayment commitments of the loans taken during 2005-10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top