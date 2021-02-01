Another setback for TMC: Two-time MLA Dipak Haldar resigns ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, may join BJP

Rumours are rife that like previous defectors, Haldar will also join the BJP, a development he has not commented on yet. (Twitter/ANi)

From top leaders to grassroots workers, the Trinamool Congress is facing a wave of desertions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election scheduled to be held this year around April and May. In yet another setback, two-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Diamond Harbour constituency Dipak Haldar today resigned from the party. Haldar alleged that he had not been allowed to work properly since 2017 and despite informing the party leadership, no action was taken. He accused the party of not informing him about any party programme. Haldar said that he will soon resign from the post of the district and state president as well.

Recently, many TMC leaders and their followers have pledged their support to the saffron party. Former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee, MLAs Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborty and former MLA Partha Sarathi Chatterjee have joined BJP on January 30.

Rajib Banerjee had resigned on January 22. Reacting to the TMC leaders joining BJP, Amit Shah has said that their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla.

Earlier in December last year, Trinamool Congress heavyweight and one of the close aides of Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the party and joined the saffron party with 35 party leaders, including five MLAs and an MP.

Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh has also joined BJP. He has been voicing his discontent over the issue of governance in Bengal. He has also alleged corruption in the distribution of monetary compensation to Cyclone Amphan-affected people last year. While BJP has been saying that people are fed up with the TMC and thus joining BJP, the ruling party has termed the defections as good riddance. TMC MP and party spokesperson Sougata Ray told PTI that those who left the party don’t have a long political history and most of them were inducted into the party by Mamata Banerjee. He said that the TMC will be careful in the future.