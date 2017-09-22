Another setback for NSUI; DUSU President-elect Rocky Tuseed in big trouble as ABVP moves High Court

It is also being speculated that Tuseed had submitted improper academic details in order to become eligible as a candidate, TOI reported. (Twitter)

In a shocking development, ABVP has moved the Delhi High Court alleging that president-elect Rocky Tuseed concealed facts to become eligible to fight elections, Times of India reported. Reportedly Tuseed deliberately hid facts while filing his nominations that a case against him was already being heard Tis Hazari Courts for an “attempt to commit culpable homicide. It is also being speculated that Tuseed had submitted improper academic details in order to become eligible as a candidate, TOI reported.

Justice Indermeet Kaur of Delhi High Court remarked hearing the complaints on Wednesday said it is ‘serious’, and that it is ‘concealment’. The violation of rules was brought to the court’s notice by ABVP’s Rajat Chaudhary who lost to Tuseed in the elections. The court has sought the response of Tuseed and the university regarding the matter and the next hearing has been scheduled for November 15.

According to the norms laid by the DUSU, an election candidate cannot have academic arrears during the year in which he is contesting the election or has failed in the preceding academic year. Further, the candidates also should not have criminal records. According to the claim by ABVP, not only was he arrested in an attempt to murder case, but a case against him was underway in court. The allegations don’t end here, it is being said that his admission documents have his names spelled differently and he has furnished the documents of some other examination rather than his latest.