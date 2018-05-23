Another setback for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Dera head is lodged in a jail in Rohtak. (PTI photo)

A court in Panchkula on Monday declared fugitive Dera Sacha Sauda spokesperson Aditya Insan, a close aide of jailed sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, as a proclaimed offender (PO).

“Aditya Insan has been declared PO by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Rohit Vats,” Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

The Panchkula police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Aditya Insan.

Aditya Insan has gone into isolation which made it difficult to arrest him, Chawla said. He said the police will soon initiate proceedings to declare at least 12 dera supporters as proclaimed offender.

In August last year, a special CBI court sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison for raping two women in 2002.

The Dera head is lodged in a jail in Rohtak.

After his conviction, dera followers indulged in violence at Panchkula and Sirsa leaving 41 dead and scores injured.