Another setback for Congress: After Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav snubs Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh; SP to hold talks with BSP

Another setback for Congress: After Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav snubs Rahul Gand in Madhya Pradesh; SP to hold talks with BSP

Days after BSP supremo Mayawati dumped the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the grand old party suffered another jolt on Saturday as Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party dropped hints that his party may go solo in the upcoming assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav said that the delay in talks for finalising the modalities of an alliance on the part of Congress is only causing problems. Yadav said that he will now hold talks with the BSP for an alliance in the state where the BJP is in power since 2013.

“Congress has made us wait for long. We will hold talks with BSP,” Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development is crucial as the Congress was heavily banking on the caste equations in the state to improve its tally. Had the BSP and SP forged an alliance with the Congress, the prospects of the grand old party upsetting the BJP and ending its 15 years exile in this central state would have been relevantly high.

Earlier this week, Mayawati had ruled out any alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as she accused it of being ‘arrogant’. “The Congress is two steps ahead of the BJP in attempts to finish the BSP politically. In the interest of the BSP movement, it has been decided that the party would not ally with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan at any cost,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the SP and BSP’s decision not to join the ranks with the Congress is set to impact Rahul Gandhi’s plan for a ‘grand alliance’ of the like-minded parties against the ruling BJP when the nation votes to elect a new government in Delhi next year.

The state will go to the polls later this year along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.