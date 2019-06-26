Another setback for Chandrababu Naidu: TDP MLA Dinakar Lanka joins BJP days after 4 MPs left party

TDP MLA Dinakar Lanka joins BJP.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu appears to have lost grip over his party as his leaders are leaving him to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Days after four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs crossed over to the saffron party, another party legislator and spokesperson Dinakar Lanka on Wednesday jumped the ship in presence of BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda. With him, TDP Business Cell Secretary Koneru Venkata Krishnan also joined the BJP.

After joining the party, Lanka Dinakar while speaking to ANI said: “I am very to happy to join BJP. I want to walk on the path shown by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah ji to build this nation. I will do my level best for the party in the state of Andra Pradesh.” After inducting the duo in the party, BJP National Secretary and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar hinted that more people could join the party in coming days.

“TDP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar and Business Cell Secretary Koneru Venkata Krishnan joined BJP today in presence of National Working President JP Nadda Ji at Delhi. They expressed their desire to work for Nation building under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. I heartily welcome them in Party. BJP is getting stronger each day in Andhra. More people to join in coming days,” Deodhar said.

Last week, four TDP MPs in Rajya Sabha — CM Ramesh, YS Chowdary, Garikapoati Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh — sought the merger of TDP Legislature Party with the BJP and later joined latter. The TDP leaders are leaving Naidu because of a humiliating performance of the TDP in the assembly as well as Lok Sabha polls. Naidu lost the assembly elections to Jaganmohan Reddy who swept the state by winning 151 of 175 seats. In Lok Sabha polls, the TDP could win just 3 of 25 seats.