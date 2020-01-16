Another self-goal? Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declares himself a Pakistani, dares Centre to ‘do what it can’

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury set off another row when he declared himself as a “Pakistani” and challenged the central government to do whatever it can.

A day after he sparked a controversy by drawing the religion of a Jammu and Kashmir police official arrested for alleged terror activities into the picture and forced the Congress on the back-foot, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury set off another row when he declared himself as a “Pakistani” and challenged the central government to do whatever it can.

Addressing a party gathering in his home constituency Basirhat, Chowdhury renewed the attack against the Narendra Modi government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed pan-India NRC exercise. However, in the process of criticising the government over labelling the opposition as traitors and Pakistanis, he went on declare himself as one himself.

“Yes, I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you wish to do,” he said.

“I am being called a Pakistani. Today, I want to tell that I am a Pakistani. You do whatever you want. Whatever people sitting in Delhi say we have to accept it, otherwise we will be branded as a traitor,” the Congress leader in Lok Sabha said.

“India is not the personal property of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he added.

Chowdhury, a Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat in West Bengal, triggered a row with his remark on DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested recently with two terrorists in Jammu and Kasmir.

“Had Davinder Singh been Davinder Khan, the reaction of the troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous. Enemies of our country ought to be condemned irrespective of colour, creed, and religion,” he had tweeted in Hindi. The Congress leader even raised questions over the identity of the real culprits behind the Pulwama terror attack ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year.