Another NEET tragedy: 17-year-old girl kills self in Tamil Nadu after failing to crack examination

Another NEET tragedy: In yet another incident involving a failed NEET aspirant, a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy after failing to make the cut in NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance) examinations. Soon after the incident, the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Her father informed doctors that he found his daughter hanging from the ceiling in her room.

The girl had scored 24 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam this year and had been depressed since then, her father said. The cut off for open category students for 2018-19 session is 119.

“We thought she was upset and wanted to be alone, so we didn’t disturb. She didn’t even have dinner. When our repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, we got worried and broke it open. We were shocked to find her hanging from the ceiling. We rushed her to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save her,” her father, a state transport corporation employee, told news agency ANI.

Opposition leader and DMK working president MK Stalin has condemned the incident. In a tweet, Stalin offered his condolences and blamed the NEET authorities for killing another child.

On Monday, another girl had committed suicide for not getting enough marks in NEET exam. Daughter of a construction labourer in the state’s Viluppuram district, the 19-year-old girl had committed suicide by consuming poison.

The same day, an 18-year-old girl allegedly jumped off from a shopping complex in Hyderabad after failing to secure a good rank in the NEET exam. The girl sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had obtained the President’s nod for exemption from NEET. However, the Centre opposed it and since 2017, NEET became mandatory in the state. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results for this year were declared on Monday.