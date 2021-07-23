Another move aimed at Delhi? Mamata Banerjee elected TMC Parliamentary Party chief

Mamata Banerjee will be in Delhi next week.

In what could be a move aimed at realising Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi ambitions, Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party unanimously adopted a resolution making party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Party. The development was confirmed by TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

Notably, two days ago, Mamata Banerjee had virtually addressed party workers and opposition leaders across the country calling for a united front against the BJP. The day also marked the TMC’s debut in the national political landscape.

The TMC has claimed that there will be a government led by Mamata Banerjee at the Centre in 2024. The TMC has said that its mission against the BJP will start from the Uttar Pradesh elections which is due next year.

Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Delhi next week and TMC MP Derek O’Brien today said that every political party wants to meet her during the visit. “A diminutive lady who’s a 7 time MP, 3 time CM and against whom you put EC, ED, CBI and Pegasus, still annihilated you in Bengal elections. Obviously, every political party will want to meet and engage with her on her Delhi visit,” said O’Brien.

In another development, Banerjee has also decided to scan and approve replies to parliamentary questions filed by additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries among others before they are submitted. The move comes amid reports that state’s government departments do not send answers to parliamentary questions on time.

Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, in a message, has directed the secretaries to send him the replies, which then would forward to the CM for final approval.

News agency PTI quoted a retired IAS officer who had served as the chief secretary of the state as saying that possibly it will be the first time that a chief minister will be going through the replies of ACS or other secretaries meant to be submitted to Parliament and this can be a politically-driven decision.