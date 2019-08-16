Another man held for pronouncing Triple Talaq in Kerala

The man has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage) Act, 2019. However, Hussam was granted bail.

Days after a Delhi man was arrested for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, another person has been taken into custody in Kozhikode city of Kerala for the same act. EK Hussam, 34, was arrested on Friday for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife who later approached the court. Acting on the complaint, the court of a judicial magistrate in Thamarassery ordered the arrest of EK Hussam who hails from Chullikkaparambu in Kozhikode. He has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage) Act, 2019. However, Hussam was granted bail.

Recently, Parliament passed a law that made instant talaq a criminal act. However, reports of cases of triple talaq are still emerging from parts of the country. Last week, a Delhi man, Atir Shamin, was arrested for divorcing his wife after pronouncing instant talaq. Shamim was arrested after his wife Raima Yahya filed a complaint at Bara Hindu Rao police station, New Delhi.

Informing about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said that the wife alleged that her husband had pronounced talaq three times on her and also sent a ‘Fatwah’ over WhatsApp mentioning the incident. Shamim has been booked under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The recently passed law makes talaq-e-biddat that has the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband illegal.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019 that instant triple talaq a penal offense received approval of the Rajya Sabha on July 30. As per the new law, any form of instant talaq, either spoken, in writing or through an electronic medium, is illegal. It also has provisions for a jail term of three years for the husband.