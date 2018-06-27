Another lynching: Woman killed on suspicion of child-lifting in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

A mob of around 30-40 ppeope attacked the woman and her four accomplices travelling in an auto rickshaw, inspector J A Rathva of Vadaj police station told news agency PTI.

In yet another case of mob lynching, a woman was beaten to death by a mob of 30-40 men on the suspicion of being a child-lifter in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The woman, who reportedly belongs to a community which is into begging, was intercepted near Ahmedabad’s Juna Vadaj Circle on Tuesday afternoon. A mob of around 30-40 ppeope attacked the woman and her four accomplices travelling in an auto rickshaw, inspector J A Rathva of Vadaj police station told news agency PTI.

“We have registered a case of rioting and murder against around 30 unidentified persons. Shanti Marwadi (40) suffered critical injuries after she was beaten up by the mob, and died shortly after being admitted to the hospital,” the police official was quoted as saying by the news agency

Anasiben Marwadi, who was related to the deceased and was with her at the time of the incident, told PTI that some men came on motorbikes and intercepted them at Juna Vadaj when they were travelling in an auto. “They accused us of being child-lifters. More locals joined them and overturned the auto. They then punched and kicked us,” Anansiben alleged in her complaint.

Police officials from a nearby police chowky rushed to the spot and rescued the women as soon as they got the information about lynching. However, Shantiben died at the civil hospital.

“It is possible that she may have died due to a head injury as the auto had been overturned by the mob. We have identified some of the suspects,” he added.

Later, the police issued an advisory, urging people not to believe social media rumours about child-lifting gangs. The advisory asked people to contact police if they spot any suspicious person. The advisory also warned people that action will be taken against rumour-mongers on social media.

A number of lynching cases have shocked the country in recent times. Days ago, a man was murdered allegedly on the charges of slaughtering cows in the Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.In Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat, a mob of 50-60 villagers lynched up two innocent men last week on suspicion that they were going to murder people and sell their body parts. Last week, two youth were beaten to death in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on allegations of being child-lifters.