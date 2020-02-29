Another Lingayat seer threatens to bring down BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka

Sarangadhara Deshikendra Swami, Seer of Srishaila Saranga mutt, has threatened to bring down BSY government in Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is facing a revolt from Lingayat seers ever since he returned to power in July 2019. According to news agency ANI, another Lingayat seer has threatened to bring down the government if Yediyurappa doesn’t make BJP MLA Dattatraya Patil Tevoor a minister.

Addressing a gathering of the Lingayat community in Kalaburgi on Friday, Sarangadhara Deshikendra Swami, Seer of Srishaila Saranga mutt said he wanted Yediyurappa to complete the tenure and the BJP to return to power in the next elections. But went on to issue an ultimatum that BSY will not be able to continue in the office if his demand to induct Tevoor in the Cabinet is not fulfilled.

“If BS Yediyurappa led government fails to induct Dattatraya Patil Revoor into the cabinet within a year then I can ask at least 10 MLAs from BJP of the Kalyana-Karnataka region to resign,” he said.

“Yediyurappa will be in office for the next three years if he makes Revoor minister. If not, I will ask him (latter) also to resign, as does not need to be in politics anymore because he has a house, many acres of agricultural land and is very rich,” he added.

Revoor belongs to the Lingayat community. He represents Gulbarga Dakshina in the Legislative Assembly.

The seer also noted that “if Yediyurappa goes, the Lingayat community will not get an opportunity to have its leader as Chief Minister again for at least 30 years”.

Last month, Yediyurappa had threatened to quit after the seer of Panchamasali Guru Peetha warned that the community will leave him if a BJP MLA from the community is not given a Cabinet berth.

BSY hails from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He is considered the tallest Lingayat leader of the politically powerful community. The Lingayat community accounts for nearly 18 per cent of the state’s 6.5 crore population.