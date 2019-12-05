Another Kerala woman allegedly stopped from entering Sabarimala moves SC; plea to be heard next week

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2019 11:49:39 AM

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde considered the submission of senior advocate Indira Jaising that her client, Bindu Ammini, was attacked outside the office of the police commissioner for her bid to visit the hilltop shrine at Sabarimala.

sabarimala temple, sabarimala issue, lord ayyapa temple, women barred from entering sabarimala, women entrance in sabarimala templeOn Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear next week the plea of a Kerala woman who was allegedly prevented from visiting the Sabarimala temple despite the apex court’s verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde considered the submission of senior advocate Indira Jaising that her client, Bindu Ammini, was attacked outside the office of the police commissioner for her bid to visit the hilltop shrine at Sabarimala.

“Bindu was attacked with some chemical substance right outside the office of Commissioner of Police,” Jaising said, adding that the Kerala state authorities are not allowing women to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court’s specific order. “We will list the petition along with earlier petition next week,” the bench said.

On Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea. A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 4:1 in its verdict delivered in September last year, had allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, saying that discrimination on physiological grounds was violative of fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Another Kerala woman allegedly stopped from entering Sabarimala moves SC; plea to be heard next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cabinet nod to citizenship bill: Much of Northeast exempted, cut-off date 2014-end
2Happy to breath air of freedom, says P Chidambaram after meeting Sonia Gandhi
3INX Media case: Chidambaram walks out of jail after 106 days, says not a single charge framed against him