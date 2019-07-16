Another infant drowns in drain in Mumbai in third such incident in a week

One more infant drowns in drain in Dharavi area of Mumbai.

In the third such incident within a week, a seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in Dharavi slum of Mumbai. The incident took place on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Dharavi. The child has been identified as Sumit Munnalal Jaiswar. As per TV reports, the child had veered near the drain while trying to catch a crab but lost his balance and fell inside.

When the locals raised an alarm, police rushed to the incident site and pulled out the body of the boy. He was rushed to Sion hospital where he was declared brought dead. Dharavi is one of the Mumbai’s biggest slum. It has an area of just 2.1 sq kms and home to about 7 lakh people. It is considered one of the largest slums and most densely populated areas in the world.

This was the third such death in a week, exposing the perils of the drainage system in the city which has been witnessing heavy monsoon rains since early July.

Earlier on Wednesday, Divyansh (1.5 years old) fell into an open gutter in suburban Goregaon. A search operation was launched by the BMC officials but his body couldn’t be located. The search operation was called off on Friday after checking over 10 kms of the drain line.

On Monday, Dindoshi police said that a criminal case has been filed against officers and staff involved in supervision work of the drainage under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. According to the kid’s father Suraj Singh, the BMC officials did nothing about the open gutter despite reminders from locals.

On Saturday, Bablu Kumar Paswan (12) died after falling into a water-filled pit in Worli. The pit was dug for the construction of the Coastal Road.

Meanwhile, the opposition NCP and Congress have had demanded action against the BMC officials, alleging that such incidents were taking place in the city due to the negligence of the civic body.