Another Hyderabad shocker! Waiting for medical tests, domestic violence victim raped by Osmania Hospital staff

In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a staff of the premier Osmania Hospital. The employee of the government-run hospital, V. Nagaraju, allegedly raped the woman, who had come to the hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered at the hands of her husband.

As per reports, the woman had approached Banjara Hills police station after her husband physically assaulted her. The police had sent her to Osmania Hospital for medical test and treatment. Police said she did not wait for an escort and left for the hospital with a letter from the police station. After receiving treatment as an outpatient, she was seated in the waiting hall. Finding the woman alone, the ward boy took her to the first floor on the pretext that a doctor will examine her. The employee then allegedly violated her.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused working as a ward boy in the oldest and the biggest government-run facility in Telangana. Home Guard Qamar Elahi has also been taken into custody for alleged abetment to the crime. The guard knew about the rape but did not inform his superiors. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday but came to light only on Saturday.

This shocker comes just days after a minor girl was allegedly raped by a cinema theatre worker. On Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl had gone to the theatre in Borabanda area under Sanatnagar police station limits to fetch water when the worker sexually assaulted her. Police have arrested accused identified as Prasad who works as a sweeper at Vijetha theatre. According to police, the victim, the daughter of a labourer, had gone to the theatre to fetch water as the slum adjacent to the theatre has no water supply. The accused allegedly stuffed a cloth in the girl’s mouth to prevent her from raising an alarm and violated her.