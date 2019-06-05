Another first for BJP in Bengal: Saffron party wins Bhatpara municipal body

The BJP made further inroads into West Bengal by winning the Bhatpara municipality. This is the first ever civic body to come under the control of the saffron party.

The win comes days after the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, a state where they had won only two seats in the 2014 elections.

Saurav Singh, a councillor from ward 20, was voted as the chairman of the board on Tuesday. Singh won 26 votes in a body with 34 wards, marking the passing of control from the state’s ruling party TMC to the BJP.

It is to be noted that Singh is also the nephew of Arjun Singh, a BJP MP who dislodged the Trinamool Congress from Barrackpore in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Arjun Singh is our leader. We will be guided by his advice,” Saurabh Singh told the Hindustan Times soon after being elected as the chairman.

“We were defeated since we did not have the numbers,” said Somenath Talukder who is the vice chairman of the outgoing board.

Bhatapara municipality is 43 km from the north of Kolkata and falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Arjun Singh has been a four-time TMC lawmaker and also the chairman of the Bhatpara municipality from 2010 to April 2019.

Arjun Singh defected to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. His switch from TMC to the saffron party kickstarted a bitter fight on the roads in the area after the results were announced.

Over the last two months, the Bhatpara municipality has been the epicentre of a political upheaval.

Earlier in April, Arjun Singh lost the no-confidence motion in the municipality, when he was the chairman. He was defeated by a margin of 22-11 in a secret ballot held at the civic body office.

Singh had attributed his defeat to TMC workers and the police claiming that several councillors, who were his followers, were threatened with dire consequences if they chose to support him in the no-confidence motion.