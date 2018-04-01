Another first by Yogi Adityanath: Chapters on Pasi community icons to be included in UP school books

Adityanath made this announcement during a programme organised by the community in Lucknow.

In a first of its kind move, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to introduce chapters on icons from Pasi community in school syllabus. Reason: The chief minister has said that future generations should know about the contributions of the icons from Pasi community. Adityanath made this announcement during a programme organised by the community in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said his government has decided to include chapters on Pasi community icons – such as Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Lakhan Pasi, Raja Ganga Bux Rawat and Uda Devi in school syllabus.

Uda Devi was a warrior in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Devi had fought against the British East India Company. Further sharing his vision behind the move, UP CM said, “Geography of those who could not preserve their history changes. All castes should be aware of their social, cultural, economic and political history.”

Pasi is an electorally significant community which falls under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Pasi form nearly 16 per cent of the SC population in the state, making it the second largest group in the category after the Jatav community.

The move comes at a time when state’s major opposition parties, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have joined hands against the ruling BJP. The SC population in the state is an ardent supporter of Mayawati-led BSP.

In past, PM Narendra Modi has also tried to woo voters from the electorally significant community.

In another related move, Adityanath government had recently decided to change Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s name to Bhim Rao ‘Ramji’ Ambedkar. The government decided to introduce B R Ambedkar’s middle name ‘Ramji’ in all references to him in official correspondence and records, a move criticised by the opposition as politically motivated.

It was reported that ‘Ramji’ was the name of Ambedkar’s father and as per practice in Maharashtra, father’s name is used as the middle name by his son. However, with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party sense vote-bank politics behind it. “The state government’s move to change the name of Dr. Ambedkar is a drama aimed at getting cheap popularity… BJP and its government has been taking the name of Babasaheb these days for the selfish motive of gaining the votes of Dalits and indulge in all kind of dramas,” BSP chief Mayawati said.