Another encounter in Uttar Pradesh, 58th since Yogi Adityanath rule in Uttar Pradesh

58th encounter took place on saturday since Yogi Adityanath rule in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 58 people have been killed in alleged encounters in Uttar Pradesh since the formation of Yogi Adityanath government in 2017. Improvement in law and order was one of the prime themes in BJP’s manifesto ahead of 2017 state assembly elections. On Saturday, Sitapur police killed a notorious criminal in an alleged encounter in Ramkot area. Two policemen were also injured during the incident.

According to police, Shareef Banjara (40-year-old), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri had 20 criminal cases against him, including- attempt to murder, dacoity and theft. Banjara was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head and was wanted in three dacoity cases filed in 2016, reported The Indian Express. Mahesh Pathak, a Sub-Inspector of City Kotwali police station told IE that a team, headed by Inspector Jainudeen Ansari, was patrolling near Gaura village when they spotted three people on a motorcycle.

Pathak further claimed that spotting the motorcycle, the team led by Ansari asked them to stop but the trio opened fire instead. “Police retaliated in self-defence,” Pathak told IE. During the encounter, a motorcyclist and two policemen – Inspector Jainudeen Ansari and constable Ravi Verma – were injured. However, the other two motorcyclists managed to escape. Soon after the incident, the trio was rushed to the nearby district hospital where doctors declared the motorcyclist brought dead.

The condition of injured policemen was stable. Both had suffered gunshot injuries on their hands. Shareef Banjara was identified from a driving license found on the body, said Mahesh Pathak. The police had also recovered a .12 bore gun, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle from the site of the incident.